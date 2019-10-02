Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan scan results confirm worst fears

Raith Rovers striker Lewis Vaughan looks set to miss the rest of the season after scan results confirmed he has suffered a third ACL injury.

The 23-year-old collapsed after turning on the ball in the 56th minute of Saturday's 2-1 win over Forfar Athletic at Station Park, just minutes after scoring the equalising goal.

A subsequent scan has confirmed that the sickening news that the hugely popular and talented forward has ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament on his right knee and will require an operation, with an anticipated recovery time of six to nine months.

It is another devastating blow for the player who has already battled his way back from two previous ACL injuries on each knee.

Vaughan had only just returned from his most recent operation on his left knee, scoring twice in three appearances following an eight-month lay-off.

A club spokesman said: "Everyone at Raith Rovers remains wholeheartedly behind Lewis Vaughan."