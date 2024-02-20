Zak Rudden's grandad Robert Aitchison (pictured) played for Hearts, Arniston Rangers, East Fife, Bonnyrigg Rose and Newtongrange Star in a playing career running from 1965 to 1980

And the answer Rudden – currently on loan at the Kirkcaldy club from Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee until the end of the season – subsequently came up with wasn’t as you might expect, ie Argentinian great Lionel Messi or even Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

So let’s allow the 24-year-old former Rangers, Falkirk, Plymouth Argyle, Partick Thistle and St Johnstone forward to take up the story.

Rudden said: "My footballing hero would be my grandad Robert Aitchison, through my mum's side, although I never saw him play.

Zak Rudden scores winner in 1-0 league cup group stage win for Dundee at Bonnyrigg Rose on July 18 last year (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

"He played in right midfield in the 4-4-2 formation.

"He used to play for Bonnyrigg Rose and played for Hearts for a bit.

"He still goes to the Bonnyrigg games, he's got a season ticket and everything.

"He was also at the game against Dundee at the start of the season when I played against them (a 1-0 Dundee win in Group E of the League Cup).

"I actually scored so it was good to have him there seeing that."

Raith fans will also love the answer Rudden gave when asked what his best career goal was.

He said: "I scored a good goal against Dunfermline from outside the box when I was at Falkirk.”