Raith Rovers sunk by first half strike

Raith's Kai Fotheringha has a shot blocked (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Raith made two changes to the side that won at Ayr United in midweek, with Aaron Connolly suffering from a hamstring injury and Blaise Riley-Snow suspended.

In came Kai Fotheringham and, returning from a fractured foot, Brad Spencer.

Rovers looked to have the upper hand as the game got underway but It was Queens, who won on their last visit to Stark's Park in December, who would open the scoring on 11 minutes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a fine solo effort from Connelly, who evaded a couple of challenges before slotting the ball low past Jamie MacDonald.

The visitors were on top and five minutes later, following a couple of half chances, they almost doubled their lead when Roberto Nditi hit the bar with a header from a corner.

Rovers’ first effort of note came in the 32nd minute when a Liam Dick cross was met by Dylan Tait but his header was too direct and keeper Solomon Brynn was able to save.

Four minutes later Brynn was called into action again and pulled off a superb save from a low drive from Ross Matthews which had looked netbound all the way.

Rovers dominated the last 10 minutes of the half but the visitors held on to their lead at the break.

With the home side needing a goal and manager John McGlynn made a change at half time with striker Matej Poplatnik replacing Spencer, but with just three minutes gone Allan Johnston’s side would have double their lead but for a great save from MacDonald, who got down to block as Connelly turned and shot for goal from close range.

Rovers didn’t respond until the 70th minute when a Reghan Tumilty shot was pushed onto the angle of the woodwork and out for a corner.