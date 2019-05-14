Raith Rovers supporters bus attacked after play-off win in Forfar

Police Scotland has launched an investigation after a Raith Rovers supporters bus came under attack following the match at Forfar Athletic on Saturday.

The coach had its rear window smashed after it was struck by several missiles shortly after leaving Station Park stadium, where Raith had just won their Championship play-off semi-final tie on aggregate following a 1-1 draw.

The bus was held up for 45 minutes as police arrived on the scene, but as the damage was only to the outer safety glass, the driver was able to complete the journey back to Kirkcaldy.

Rovers took around 1000 fans to the game after the club offered subsidised coach travel through its partnership with Fife company Bay Travel, resulting in five supporters buses making the return trip to Forfar.

Vincent Derighetti, managing director at Bay Travel, revealed the damage will cost £1200 to repair.

"We did a deal with the club and put five buses up there but any profit has now been lost," he said.

"Luckily it only broke the outer skin window, if it had gone through the second skin it could have cost us in excess of £5000, and someone could have been hurt.

"By all accounts it was a great day out and a fantastic Raith support, but something like this takes all of the fun out of the game.

"It's the first time we've had a broken window at a football match, but it won't put us off working with Raith Rovers in the future."

IN PICTURES: Raith Rovers fans take over Forfar

Raith Rovers commercial manager, Laura Andreucci, was on the bus at the time.

She said: "There was a loud bang and at first I thought someone had dropped a water bottle on the floor but then someone came down the bus and said the back window had been smashed.

"Nobody was hurt, but it could have been dangerous."

There were no arrests made at the time, but in a statement, Police Scotland confirmed that enquiries are ongoing.

It read: "Police Scotland is investigating an incident that happened in Market Street, Forfar near the junction with Brechin Road about 5:25pm on Saturday 11th May.

"A coach carrying a party of football supporters was struck by a number of unknown objects, causing two windows to break.

"Fortunately nobody was injured, but this could have potentially been very dangerous.

"If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

"Our reference is CR/12107/19.”

Raith Rovers, in association Bay Travel, are again offering subsidised coach travel to Dumfries on Saturday for £10 return, where the club will face Queen of the South in the Championship play-off final second leg.

The first leg takes place at Stark's Park tomorrow (Wednesday) night.