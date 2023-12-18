In the wake of watching his side win 1-0 at Scottish Championship title rivals Dundee United on Saturday in front of over 10,000 fans to go five points clear of the Tangerines at the top of the table having played a game more, Raith Rovers boss Ian Murray has hailed the formidable strength of his playing squad this season.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray applauds at full-time after last Saturday's 1-0 win over title rivals Dundee United at Tannadice (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Dylan Easton’s match winner for Raith just shy of the hour mark saw off Jim Goodwin’s team at Tannadice, put them onto 39 points from 16 fixtures and made it 13 matches unbeaten for the Kirkcaldy side in league and cups.

“We’ve won a really big game,” Murray told RaithTV. “It was a big occasion as well.

"There was a test for us today in terms of: ‘How do we handle this occasion?’

"It was a bigger crowd than we’re used to and we were playing against a very, very good team with a lot of experience. And also, we needed to see how we responded to three games in eight days.

"Last time we had the third game we drew it at home to Airdrie, the boys were a bit leggy.

"But I think today we see the value in the depth that we have on the bench, which over the three games has got us through.

“I think you look to the boys on the bench today, your Aidan Connollys of the world and Jack Hamiltons who are very unlucky not to be playing in this team this afternoon.

"But frankly I could have picked anyone. I was very, very comfortable with the squad that we have and very comfortable with the players as individuals.

"Their attitude towards that in realising what we are trying to do in terms of a little bit of squad rotation – nothing crazy – just trying to help people’s legs a little bit, their response, no amount of money in the world can buy it."

Murray praised the recent contribution of Raith stalwarts Jamie Gullan, Euan Murray and Scott Brown, adding: "Jamie obviously had that wee niggle which was really annoying him. It was doing his head in a little bit and we couldn’t get to the bottom of it so we were all frustrated.

"He’s come back like a man possessed, he’s like an absolute animal which is what you want to see, fantastic.

"Euan’s had a little bit of a new lease of life, and you ask Scott to play everywhere on the park for you, you get the same attitude and same commitment.”

The quality of his side’s defending last weekend also impressed the Stark’s Park gaffer.

He added: “Within the game I felt our back four were superb along with Shaun Byrne just marshalling in front of his defence.

"Big Kevin (Dabrowski) in goal, yes his kicking can improve, we know that. But you can’t get everything.

"Kevin’s shot stopping for me outweighs anything negative from him.

"He’s becoming a really big player for us. One of his saves was just a brilliant save that not a lot of goalies in this league could get to.

"As a collective we’re very, very happy with our performance today, we’re happy with how we’re going along but the challenge is always what we’re going to do next.”

Raith were roared on by around 2000 fans in the City of Discovery and Murray loved the racket they made when Easton’s winner hit the net.

"I felt privileged. The noise when the goal went in was ridiculous, you don’t often hear that.

"That sounded like a lot more tha 2000-odd people from Kirkcaldy. I was delighted.

"I said before the game when I sat on the bench: ‘Look at that crowd’, because look at what it would have been last season, it wouldn't have been anywhere close to that.

"Of course the boys on the park are doing the business but the supporters are helping us through everything, all the time.

"At the moment it’s amazing. We know it can dip at any point.

"My only message to the supporters is that if that happens then stick with us.”