Raith Rovers take Dundee United youngster on loan

Raith Rovers have bolstered their attacking options with the capture of Kai Fotheringham.

By Paul McCabe
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 11:14 am
Kai Fotheringham in action for Falkirk last season (Pic Michael Gillen)

The 18-year-old has signed up at Stark’s Park on a season-long loan from Premiership side Dundee United

The teenager signed his first professional contract with his parent club at the beginning of last season.

He spent the second half of 202/21 on loan at Falkirk where he scored once in a Scottish Cup win over Arbroath at Gayfield.

