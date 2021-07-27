Raith Rovers take Dundee United youngster on loan
Raith Rovers have bolstered their attacking options with the capture of Kai Fotheringham.
The 18-year-old has signed up at Stark’s Park on a season-long loan from Premiership side Dundee United
The teenager signed his first professional contract with his parent club at the beginning of last season.
He spent the second half of 202/21 on loan at Falkirk where he scored once in a Scottish Cup win over Arbroath at Gayfield.