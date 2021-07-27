Raith Rovers take Dundee United youngster on loan

Kai Fotheringham in action for Falkirk last season (Pic Michael Gillen)

The 18-year-old has signed up at Stark’s Park on a season-long loan from Premiership side Dundee United

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager signed his first professional contract with his parent club at the beginning of last season.