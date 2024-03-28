John Potter departed his role as Kelty Hearts manager last summer (pictured) to take over as Raith Rovers' first technical director (Pic Michael Gillen)

Speaking to RaithTV, Potter, 44, whose club have signed 15 new players since last May, revealed his delight at the transformation to Rovers’ squad, which has been significantly strengthened by the arrival of several stars including goalkeeper Kevin Dabrowski, defenders Euan Murray and Keith Watson, midfielders Josh Mullin and Shaun Byrne and forwards Callum Smith, Jack Hamilton and Zak Rudden.

“We work to a budget between myself, Andy and Ian," Potter said. “We look at that, that's our job, we can’t just go and get whoever we want.

"We would love to but you can’t do that. We have gone for players, spoken to players, and other clubs in this division have taken them and we know the kind of figures that they were looking for.

"When we’re signing players, we’ve got to feel we’re getting good value and they’re going to add to the group that we’ve got.

"I think we’ve got a very good group of players in there, so they’ve got to bring something to that as well. And if they don't then we won't do it.

"If they’re too expensive, too costly, don’t feel their value, we won’t do the deal, it’s as simple as that.

"I think they’ve got to bring a lot of things to the table. Hopefully, with the ones we have signed so far, I think they do.

"And we’re really happy with the signings we’ve made.

"And I think the ones that we’ve made have made the players that were here stronger as well.

"We think we have done well so far and it’s just trying to continue that as much as we can.”

Potter also discussed the successful recent negotiations which led to key midfielder Sam Stanton, striker Lewis Vaughan and manager Ian Murray all signing contract extensions at Stark’s Park.

"Sam was very straightforward,” he added. “Sam was 30 seconds. He loves it and wants to stay here.

"Lewis was pretty similar to be honest. It’s his club, he wants to stay here, he’s been great, is feeling great, is playing really, really well and deserves it.

"And we were all delighted to get Ian signed up as well. We had a brilliant first half of the season, wanted to continue that in the second half and he’s a massive part of that.

"So I’m delighted with the business we’ve done.”

Overall, Potter is relishing being part of the Raith rollercoaster this season.

He added: "Football can get quite emotional at times and people react to things pretty quickly.

"The emotional side, you can get really up and really down.

"You are going to lose games of football, you’re going to win games of football.

"Results can be funny because they can change over the kick of a ball.

"It’s important that we know that the work that we’re doing is good.

"I think if you look at all aspects of the club, it’s exciting.

"I think the fans are excited, I think the board, the staff, the players and outwith Scottish football are looking at Raith Rovers and are excited about it.

"So why not be excited and dream that we’re going to go and do something really positive this year?

"If it doesn’t happen then we’ve given it our best shot. If it does happen, brilliant.