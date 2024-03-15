John Potter has previously worked alongside his former Dunfermline playing team-mate Jack Ross at Sunderland and Hibernian (Pic by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Such acquisitions have undoubtedly been a key factor in Raith’s outstanding season as they battle Dundee United for the Scottish Championship crown, and Rovers technical director John Potter has been explaining how he managed it.

"Usually with the good players, there’s a lot of clubs wanting them,” Potter told RaithTV. "It just takes relationships, it takes time, it's showing players and clubs that you’re keen.

"There’s obviously a monetary value to it as well. People seem to get carried away with what we’re spending sometimes which is not true.

"The player needs to feel wanted. Hopefully, with the way we’ve played this year, it’s very attractive and that’s been a big thing for players that I’ve spoken to.

"And they’ve not always come due to different reasons, but people see us as an attractive club that they want to come and play for and they want to try and be successful.

"They see that we are trying to push. You’ve obviously got to deal with their parent club, the contract that they’re on, the player himself.

"In terms of Shaun and Kyle, those guys were determined to come to us. They had a lot of offers and a lot of options from different clubs but they made it pretty clear very early that they wanted to come to Raith Rovers which makes it easier.

"But there’s still a little bit of work to actually get it over the line.”

Explaining his overall role, Potter said his main job was to try and make life easier for Raith boss Ian Murray and his assistant Colin Cameron, by doing some time consuming rasks which allow them to concentrate on the football.

"We bounce things off each other and very much work as a team,” he said. "We’ve got to plan ahead as well. That planning for me is in different leagues because we’ve got an opportunity.