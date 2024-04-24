Then-Dunfermline coach John Potter with his brother Brian Potter, goalkeeping coach at Hamilton, in 2017 (Pic Bill Murray/SNS)

John, 44, has been a revelation in his Stark’s Park role since taking over last summer after quitting as Kelty Hearts manager, helping steer the club to a second-place finish in the Scottish Championship just one year after Raith finished seventh.

But the ex-Hibernian assistant boss thinks he could always play second fiddle down Stark’s Park way to sibling Brian, 47, a current Hamilton Accies coach who famously helped Raith reach the 1994 Coca-Cola Cup final by saving a shoot-out penalty from Airdrie’s Alan Lawrence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brian, who at the time was a 17-year-old YTS player with only one previous first team appearance, was only on the field at McDiarmid Park because first choice keeper Scott Thomson had earlier been sent off. Raith famously went on to beat Celtic 6-5 on penalties in the final, for which Thomson was recalled and saved the decisive penalty at Ibrox from Paul McStay.

His younger sibling John told Raith TV: “I made the decision when I came to Raith that I thought this would be a long time job. I’d moved around a little bit for three, four years and I thought coming here that this would be a job that allows me to get my teeth into it a little bit and try and help build a club.

"My brother had obviously told me all about this club and made it clear that he’ll always be a bigger legend than me no matter what happens here, which he will be.

"So look, it’s a great club, I’m really enjoying it. I’m really enjoying the people here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"At the moment I’m really enjoying the positivity and hopefully that continues. That’s why we do it.

"We want people of all sides of the club to come here, love what they’re doing, love watching, love playing, love working here.