Raith Rovers technical director John Potter relishing the challenges of life in the Stark's Park hotseat
In their first season under new ownership, with Potter’s hard work supplementing the endeavours of manager Ian Murray and board members Andrew Barrowman (chief executive), Dean Mckenzie (general manager), Allan Halliday (football operations manager), local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour and ex-chairman Steven MacDonald, Raith’s onfield performances have improved immeasurably from finishing seventh in the Scottish Championship last season. With three games left, they are guaranteed second place at worst and a crack at the Scottish Premiership play-offs.
Potter told RaithTV: “There’s not many jobs where everyone’s an expert and everyone tells you what you should have done, who you shouldn’t have signed and the way you should have played.
"But Ian the manager is quite calm. We know we’re doing a lot of things right and when you do that I think you win more games than you don’t.
"We’ll continue to work hard. We’re all loving the job and enjoying the job. Hopefully fans are enjoying coming to watch.
"Hopefully the team that work here are enjoying the working environment, I think that’s important.
"The longer we do that, we enjoy ourselves and we work hard, then I think there are good times ahead.”
