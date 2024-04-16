Raith Rovers technical director John Potter relishing the challenges of life in the Stark's Park hotseat

Despite the many challenges faced in a job where your decisions can be scrutinised by thousands of people with scope for telling you what you could be doing better, Raith Rovers technical director John Potter is relishing being part of the club’s revolution this season.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 16th Apr 2024, 09:42 BST
John Potter is Raith's first technical director (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)John Potter is Raith's first technical director (Pic Mark Scates/SNS Group)
In their first season under new ownership, with Potter’s hard work supplementing the endeavours of manager Ian Murray and board members Andrew Barrowman (chief executive), Dean Mckenzie (general manager), Allan Halliday (football operations manager), local businessmen Colin Smart and Ruaridh Kilgour and ex-chairman Steven MacDonald, Raith’s onfield performances have improved immeasurably from finishing seventh in the Scottish Championship last season. With three games left, they are guaranteed second place at worst and a crack at the Scottish Premiership play-offs.

Potter told RaithTV: “There’s not many jobs where everyone’s an expert and everyone tells you what you should have done, who you shouldn’t have signed and the way you should have played.

"But Ian the manager is quite calm. We know we’re doing a lot of things right and when you do that I think you win more games than you don’t.

"We’ll continue to work hard. We’re all loving the job and enjoying the job. Hopefully fans are enjoying coming to watch.

"Hopefully the team that work here are enjoying the working environment, I think that’s important.

"The longer we do that, we enjoy ourselves and we work hard, then I think there are good times ahead.”

