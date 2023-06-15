John Potter managed Kelty Hearts last season (pictured) before joining Raith Rovers this summer (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"It's exciting and that's why I decided to take it,” Potter told the Fife Free Press. “I had a couple of different opportunities going to different places but when I was offered the chance to come here I was excited because I saw the plans.

"I knew some of the people here so I knew they would follow the plans through.

"We are looking at all the different football aspects of the club and we're trying to improve them and help get a winning side on the pitch.

"That's the plan and I'm working very hard to try and do that.

"It's a long time since Raith Rovers were in the top division.

"I'm not saying that we're going to do this, that and the next thing but we want to try and compete, we want to try and get in the top end of that league and see where it takes us."

One of the main priorities for Raith's new board is to fix exisiting facilities at Stark's Park and Potter revealed that work on improving the dressing rooms and creating a new physio/gym area is nearing completion.

"It's brilliant, really, really good," Potter said. "I think that in football these days talk can be cheap and easy but the work is actually getting done.

"And it was part of the reason why I came here as well.

"I think the people that are here will get things done.

"There's just a lot that's needed to be done and it's getting done at this place.

"It's a new environment for the players and hopefully one that can help us.

"It's just finishing touches that need to be done which is exciting for the management and the players."

A big overhaul of the playing squad at Stark’s Park is continuing apace this summer and Potter is happy with how it’s shaping up ahead of the first two pre-season friendlies, at Linlithgow Rose on Saturday, June 24, kick-off 2.30pm, and at Montrose on Tuesday, June 27, kick-off 7.45pm.

He said: "I think in terms of when we started pre-season, we started at a good date.

"I think we've given ourselves plenty time and hopefully we can prove that.

