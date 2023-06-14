John Potter is Raith Rovers' first technical director

Under the watch of Rovers’ management team, recent arrivals Dylan Corr, Scott McGill (who was on loan from Hearts last season), Josh Mullin, Jack Hamilton and Callum Smith trained in the searing temperatures, with other addition Mullin starting tomorrow (Thursday) after receiving extra leave due to his play-off commitments with Ayr United last term.

"Generally the training has been testing,” Raith technical director John Potter told the Fife Free Press. “It’s tough, it’s demanding and the heat adds to that so we just need to be careful in terms of sun cream, liquid, hydration, just make sure that everybody’s topped up and trying to stay out the sun when we can.

"So there are lots of drinks, lots of fluids, taken and there are nice pieces of shade we can get in and out.

A strong sun has been shining over Stark's Park this week (Pic by Scott Louden)

"It’s usually hot at this time of the year. It’s probably extremely hot at the moment compared to the usual.

"But it’s fine, we’ll get on with it and we’ll make sure the players are well looked after.

"So far so good with the training. The boys have come back in good shape. There are no real injuries although some of the boys are a wee bit tight and sore.

"Touch wood it’s been a good start. We’ve got a nice big pitch at Stark’s Park we can use for training.

“We might look at moving elsewhere for a day or two here or there but at the moment the majority of the work over the next couple of weeks will be here at the stadium.

"It’s a perfect environment for us to work in. The pitch is watered, it’s a nice pitch.

"We have still got a few works going on inside but we’re getting there in terms of that and hopefully the players will see a better environment coming back to.”

Potter, 43, who joined Raith last month having previously managed Kelty Hearts in the 2022-23 season, said he was happy with the transfer business done at Stark’s Park so far and vowed that the priority for any further reinforcements would be in the defensive areas.

"We need centre backs in and hopefully we can improve in that area, although we are always looking to improve in all areas,” Potter said.

"We work within a budget and w e’re trying but we’re trying to get the right ones. I think that’s the most important bit.

"It’s a continuous job that we’re trying to do. Who knows, things can move quickly.

"I’m speaking to a lot of people a lot of the time and doing our homework.

"There is no point rushing and the players we get are not the right ones.

"Short term we are probably looking at the back end of the pitch.