John Potter wants to keep improving Raith Rovers despite a fine debut season as technical director (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Potter, whose side – managed by Ian Murray – have improved from last season’s seventh place Scottish Championship finish to be second this time around and book a Scottish Premiership play-off semi-final against either Partick Thistle or Airdrieonians ahead of ending their regular league season at home to Arbroath this Friday, told Raith TV: "We've had a good start but it's up to us to continue to work hard and keep building this club in all different aspects. Hopefully we can do that.

"You want more. You get hungry for success, you get excited.

"We want people to get excited and to enjoy where we are. Are we disappointed when we lose a game of football? Yes of course, but we want you to celebrate when we win.

"That's what we're here to do, to enjoy that rollercoaster if you want to call it that.

"I've been in football for a long time and when there are tough times, it's hard. When you win a game of football, and things go well in your area of the job, enjoy it.

"It's a big club. We've got to keep going.

"We've got to try and get more fans in, we've got to try and connect with more fans, with younger fans, with the community side. We've got to try and build commercially, everything.”

Potter said his role at Stark’s Park was “widespread” and one he was really enjoying.

He added: "When you look at all the different areas of the club that I get involved in, hopefully people feed off what we're doing from the football department.

"And I think in all aspects of the club, it's a club on the up. That's where we want to be.Will there be some tough times? Oh course, yes.

"My covers different aspects of the club and I'm sure there will be something different to do tomorrow again!

"We're sending players out to schools, to boys clubs, to shops, to do whatever.

"And we see people at the stadium, little groups, that are doing different walks and talks and loads of different things. When we see them we go over and we speak. We invite them in when we can to show the changing rooms that we've done up.

"You see people's faces when they see it and they are just blown away by it.

"I think that's part of why we're here. To hopefully show off a little bit of what we've done so far.

"There's been a lot of hard work, not only from myself but a lot of other guys at the club, who have gone and done that.

"We want to show these people that have been coming here for a long time that we're trying to make the club better.

"I hope I'm a nice friendly guy and it's our job at the club to build relationships.

"If you walk by somebody, Linda in the laundry, and she needs a hand, you lend a hand. Hopefully that's what we're trying to build.