Lewis Vaughan had mixed emotions when told he could have played for Scotland were it not for four ACL injuries (Pic by Sammy Turner/SNS Group)

Vaughan, 28, who is taking part in his benefit game for Raith against his boyhood favourites Hibernian next Wednesday, March 20, kick-off 7.45pm, is a long term fans’ favourite at the Kirkcaldy club he has served at senior level since 2012, subsequently battling back from ACL hell (two injuries to his right knee and two to his left) incurred in August 2015, January 2019, September 2019 and August 2021.

The man who has scored 83 goals in 237 games for Raith told the Fife Free Press: "It's brilliant that Ian Murray and John McGlynn have said I’d have played for Scotland but for the injuries.

"It's amazing to hear from people like that who are well respected in the game, like Ian who has played at the highest level and knows what it takes to play for Scotland and be at big clubs.

"But sometimes it's also difficult to hear because I think what I could have done if I hadn't had so many serious injuries.

"But that's part and parcel of the game, that's football and ultimately that's life at the end of the day.

"I'm just thankful I'm still playing football day in, day out and able to do what other people can only dream of.”

Like every other Scotland fan, Vaughan is greatly looking forward to seeing this country’s men’s squad take part in this summer’s European Championships in Germany, which will see Steve Clarke’s side in Group A alongside the host nation, plus Switzerland and Hungary.

The Scots will be bidding to make history from the games against Germany (in Munich on June 14), Switzerland (in Cologne on June 19) and Hungary (in Stuttgart on June 23), by qualifying from the second round of a major tournament for the first time.

"I hope Scotland can get past the first round,” Vaughan said. “We have a great squad and Steve Clarke has done an amazing job. Qualifying for these competitions every other year has been amazing.

"I think it's brought a real unity to the team and they've built a really good, young squad who will compete for many years.

"You can see the excitement it brings to Scotland having a football team that is doing well. I think half of Scotland is wanting to go over to Germany! It shows you the support Scotland has and how much football means to Scottish people.

"Obviously Germany are a world class outfit but I fancy Scotland to hold their own. It would be amazing to get anything from the Germany game. I think the pressure's on them as the home nation.

"You never know in football, it's hard to tell, but if we can keep all of the squad fit I would never say never about Scotland qualifying. In the first game I think Scotland need to just enjoy the occasion and play football.

“I'm looking forward to it like everybody else and can't wait to watch the games. Unfortunately I don't think I'll make it over to Germany. I would love to go but I'm not sure that the football calendar will allow me to."

Vaughan is relishing being part of a strong Raith squad also boasting the attacking talents of Zak Rudden, Jack Hamilton, Callum Smith and Aidan Connolly.

He added: “I think competition is a good thing. I think it's healthy.

"It can certainly be a difficult thing for a manager and a good thing for a manager to know that he's got four able strikers and other players who can go and play in that forward position as well.

"As a player it makes you try that bit harder to know that you need to play well to keep the jersey.

"You need to perform well week in, week out.”