Raith Rovers thrill in the chill as they see off Hamilton Accies

A fast start was the key to Raith Rovers’ 3-0 William Hill Championship success at Hamilton Accies on Tuesday night.

Rovers bounced back superbly from last weekend’s 2-0 home loss to league leaders Falkirk to prevail in South Lanarkshire and move up one position in the table to sixth place on 27 points from 21 matches, after a treble goals salvo in the opening 31 minutes courtesy of Finlay Pollock, Jamie Gullan and Aiden Marsh.

Just three minutes had elapsed at New Douglas Park when Hearts loanee Pollock shot into the corner to make it 1-0 for the visitors after Raith had advanced towards the Accies box swiftly and impressively.

There was then a great moment for returning Raith striker Gullan – playing the second game of his fifth Rovers spell after rejoining from Irish outfit Dundalk last week – as he slotted home Barry Robson’s side’s second of the evening following a seventh-minute corner.

Aiden Marsh (right) parties with Raith Rovers team-mate Dylan Easton after scoring killer third

Then there was further delight for the 497 travelling fans in the 1,005 crowd when Marsh – newly signed on loan from Barnsley – converted into the bottom corner just after the half hour mark.

The 21-year-old English forward had only come onto the field nine minutes earlier as a replacement for goalscorer Pollock who departed injured.

This match’s interested onlookers in the main stand on a freezing night included the Ayr United management team of gaffer Scott Brown and his assistant Steven Whittaker, St Johnstone manager Simo Valakari and Willie Collum, Head of Referee Operations at the Scottish Football Association.

Hamilton host Ayr in the league this Saturday, hence Brown and Whittaker’s scouting mission, while St Johnstone host the Accies on Scottish Cup fifth round duty on Saturday, February 8.

Raith Rovers' Finlay Pollock celebrates opening the scoring in Tuesday night's 3-0 league win at Hamilton Accies (Pics by Roddy Scott/SNS Group)

After their free scoring exploits in the first half, Raith couldn’t repeat the trick after the break, but they kept Hamilton out to secure a valuable three points.

This was the Kirkcaldy side’s fifth consecutive league victory at Hamilton and one fixture for Raith during previous wins in recent seasons has been midfield dynamo Sam Stanton, but he left the club to join League One outfit Arbroath on loan last week, with Raith posting online: “Several months ago, Sam indicated that he no longer wanted to play for Raith Rovers, so we worked together to ensure he joined a club that suits both parties.

"We wish Sam and Arbroath all the best for the rest of the season.”

Raith Rovers – who are now within eight points of fourth-placed Partick Thistle and the final play-off spot having played one game fewer – continue their William Hill Championship campaign in a Fife derby at Dunfermline Athletic this Saturday with a 3pm kick-off.

Pollock gets treatment for injury before going off after 22 minutes to be replaced by Marsh

It’s honours even so far in the two league games between the clubs which were played earlier this season.

The Pars recorded a 2-0 win over Raith at East End Park on September 13, before Rovers exacted revenge by the same scoreline at Stark’s Park on December 14.

Last term under Ian Murray, Raith managed five wins and a draw in league and cup v the Pars.