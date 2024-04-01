Dundee United's Tony Watt picks up a glass bottle thrown by the Raith Rovers fans as he celebrates after he scores to make it 1-0 against Raith Rovers at Tannadice (Pic Ewan Bootman/SNS Group)

A Rovers statement released on Sunday read: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match at Tannadice.

“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach when the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at a football match.”

Dundee United forward Tony Watt has described the throwing of a glass bottle onto the pitch at Tannadice as ‘unacceptable’ after he was nearly hit by said item while celebrating his opening goal in the Championship title showdown.

Watt said: “People just get carried away – and I think there was a vape (too). People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”

The tension-filled atmosphere did not take long to produce something unsavoury with Watt striking just eight minutes into the battle between the first and second-placed teams. United created some breathing space at the top with a 2-0 win, Louis Moult adding to Watt’s goal from the penalty spot in the second half.