Raith Rovers to adopt 'zero tolerance approach' if Tannadice 'bottle throwing perpetrator' is identified
A Rovers statement released on Sunday read: “The club is investigating an incident involving objects being thrown onto the pitch from The Carling Stand during yesterday’s match at Tannadice.
“Be assured, we will adopt a zero tolerance approach when the perpetrators are identified. There is no place for this kind of behaviour at a football match.”
Dundee United forward Tony Watt has described the throwing of a glass bottle onto the pitch at Tannadice as ‘unacceptable’ after he was nearly hit by said item while celebrating his opening goal in the Championship title showdown.
Watt said: “People just get carried away – and I think there was a vape (too). People just lose their cool for a bit and hopefully they realise it is not acceptable but it would be good if they just don’t do it.”
The tension-filled atmosphere did not take long to produce something unsavoury with Watt striking just eight minutes into the battle between the first and second-placed teams. United created some breathing space at the top with a 2-0 win, Louis Moult adding to Watt’s goal from the penalty spot in the second half.
Although there were 12 bookings, including Rovers boss Ian Murray for complaints about the penalty, the game was rarely at threat of boiling over.
