Raith Rovers to kick off next football season at home to Queen’s Park

Lewis Vaughan celebrating scoring to make it 3-1 to Raith Rovers en route to a 5-1 win away to Queen’s Park at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in May (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Next season’s William Hill Championship football fixture list is out now and it sees Raith Rovers begin their latest bid for promotion at home to Queen’s Park.

That’s on Saturday, August 2, with kick-off at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park at 3pm.

Next up for the Fifers after that is a trip to Ayr United seven days later, with two further fixtures following in August – a Fife derby at home to Dunfermline Athletic on the 23rd and a trip to Partick Thistle on the 30th, both Saturdays.

Next season’s other derbies are at East End Park on October 18 and March 14 and in Kirkcaldy on December 27, all Saturdays.

Dylan Easton celebrating scoring to make it 4-1 to Raith Rovers en route to a 5-1 victory away to Queen’s Park at Glasgow’s Hampden Park in May (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

Manager Barry Robson’s team are scheduled to conclude their regular season at home to Ross County on Friday, May 1, and will be hoping to be higher up the table by then than the fifth place they managed last time round, on 53 points from 36 fixtures.

Raith won two of their four fixtures against the Spiders last term, by 5-1 in May and 2-1 in December, both at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, and drew another, 1-1 at home in October.

Their only meeting to go the other way was a 4-0 home defeat in March.