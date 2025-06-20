Raith Rovers to kick off next football season at home to Queen’s Park
That’s on Saturday, August 2, with kick-off at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park at 3pm.
Next up for the Fifers after that is a trip to Ayr United seven days later, with two further fixtures following in August – a Fife derby at home to Dunfermline Athletic on the 23rd and a trip to Partick Thistle on the 30th, both Saturdays.
Next season’s other derbies are at East End Park on October 18 and March 14 and in Kirkcaldy on December 27, all Saturdays.
Manager Barry Robson’s team are scheduled to conclude their regular season at home to Ross County on Friday, May 1, and will be hoping to be higher up the table by then than the fifth place they managed last time round, on 53 points from 36 fixtures.
Raith won two of their four fixtures against the Spiders last term, by 5-1 in May and 2-1 in December, both at Glasgow’s Hampden Park, and drew another, 1-1 at home in October.
Their only meeting to go the other way was a 4-0 home defeat in March.