Raith Rovers to mark International Women’s Day at Stark's Park this Saturday
The Stark’s Park club, who have marked the occasion since 2019, will give 350 female fans a cotton tote bag offering a 10% club shop discount voucher, flyers for local women's charities, discount vouchers for local businesses, a half-time draw ticket, postcard and drinks mat. Guest of honour Linda Patrick will do the half-time draw, with a community girls match also played during the interval.
Raith supporters director Dot Wilson, organiser with lifelong Rovers fan Carol Smith who helps remotely from Barcelona, said: “International Women’s Day is supporter led and not many clubs are actually celebrating it. So what we’re doing is quite unique.
"I’m excited and nervous about this Saturday. We have done different things over the years and it’s kind of progressed and got bigger and better.
"Last year the tote bags had different items in them such as a programme and a double biscuit. This year we are not doing that as finances control what we’re able to do.
"This year there’s going to be a bit more of a long term legacy in that we’re re-establishing free sanitary products.
"Rovers Down South are funding one of the free vend dispensers and the Raith Trust are supporting one for the North and South Stands.
"The board are keen to extend that to the rest of Stark’s Park. So they will fund another free vend dispenser in the hospitality areas.”
