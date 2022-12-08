Raith Rovers to play friendly at Hibernian behind closed doors

Hibernian's Kevin Nisbet and Raith Rovers' Liam Dick in action during Iain Davidson's testimonial match at Starks Park in Kirkcaldy in July 2021 (Photo by Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

It’s against Hibernian – currently seventh in the Scottish Premiership, with 20 points from 16 matches – away today, December 8, with kick-off now scheduled for noon.

Though taking place behind closed doors, fans will be able to watch it live, free of charge, on the Edinburgh side’s YouTube channel, to be found online at www.youtube.com/HibsTV

The Easter Road side had originally been due to take on partner club FC Edinburgh in front of fans at 7pm but that plan was scrapped due to sluggish ticket sales and it was decided to play it behind closed doors instead.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray playing in a Hibs Hanlon Stevenson Foundation charity match at Easter Road in Edinburgh last month (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

The Citizens then found themselves struggling to muster a matchday squad due to a combination of injuries and illness, having been forced to name assistant manager Mark Kerr, 40, among their substitutes for their 2-0 League 1 win over Clyde at the weekend, and pulled out.

Rovers – managed by former Hibs captain Ian Murray and with ex-Easter Road players Jamie Gullan and Sam Stanton in their line-up – have agreed to take their place, however.

Any fans with tickets for the original match are being offered refunds, with the capital club’s ticket office said to be in the process of trying to contact them.

Raith’s last competitive game against Hibs was a 3-1 away Scottish Cup defeat in February 2019, with Daryl Horgan, Vykintas Slivka and Marc McNulty netting for the hosts and Euan Murray getting one back for the Fifers.

Current Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray going up against Celtic's Freddie Ljungberg during his Hibernian days in January 2011 (Pic: SNS Group/Alan Harvey)