Raith Rovers to sign Airdrie defender Kieran MacDonald for 'undisclosed fee'

Raith Rovers have reached an agreement with Airdrieonians to sign defender Kieran MacDonald.

The news was initially confirmed by Airdrie this evening in a statement posted on the club's official website, before Raith followed suit.

It read: "Subject to the completion of the relevant paperwork we have agreed the sale of Kieran MacDonald and Scott Stewart for undisclosed fees.

"Defender Kieran had agreed terms on a move to fellow League One side Raith Rovers, while midfielder Scott will step up to the Championship with newly-promoted Arbroath."

The Rovers club statement confirmed that MacDonald has agreed to join the club on a two-year deal, subject to completing a medical, once registrations open again on June 11.

It added: "Kieran will add versatility to the left side of the team.

"Manager John McGlynn is pleased to secure the services of a long term target in the face of competition from other clubs."

MacDonald, who can play left back and midfield, has been with Airdrie since January 2016 having previously featured for East Fife, Dumbarton, Hamilton and Clyde.

The 25-year-old made eight appearances for Accies in the Scottish Premiership in the 2014-15 campaign.