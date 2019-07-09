Raith Rovers to use derby against Cowdenbeath to prepare for Betfred Cup opener

Raith Rovers host local rivals Cowdenbeath in a preseason derby encounter at Stark's Park tonight.

The friendly against the League Two side will be the final warm-up match for John McGlynn's men before the Betfred Cup opener at home to Dundee on Saturday.

Rovers will be hoping to make it four wins out of four in preseason following victories over Stirling Albion, Hamilton Accies and Spartans, while Cowdenbeath will be looking to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Airdrie on Saturday.

"It will be another different game," McGlynn said.

"It's a local derby, so I would imagine they'll come and go toe-to-toe with us, which will make it a much more open game than against Spartans.

"They'll come and have a go, which will mean spaces will open up and we'll look to exploit that.

"We'll want to play a higher tempo game, with more energy, more like it will be against Dundee, and more like we played against Hamilton. That's where we want to be at."

Rovers will be up against a number of former players including Craig Barr, Fraser Mullen and Euan Valentine.

"The fact it's a derby adds spice to it," McGlynn continued.

"Cowdenbeath will be up for it and we'll need to match that, then use our quality to open up gaps and create opportunities to score."

The match will see Ross Munro return in goals as he prepares for a competitive debut against Dundee on Saturday.

Rovers are also hoping Brad Spencer will be available after the midfielder missed the 2-0 win over Spartans with a hip injury.

Kick-off is 7.45 p.m and admission is £8 for adults, £4 for concessions.