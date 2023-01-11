Tom Lang celebrates scoring in recent 2-2 home draw against Greenock Morton (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

Lang, 25, who recently returned to the Raith side after 10 months out with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) knee injury, was a spectator last term as Rovers, then under former manager John McGlynn, won the tournament with a 3-1 final victory over Queen of the South at Airdrie's Excelsior Stadium on April 3.

"I was off my crutches literally just a few days before that final," former Clyde centre back Lang told the Fife Free Press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And I remember jumping up and down during the celebrations at the end.

"I remember going into the changing room and my knee had swollen up a bit. I thought: 'What am I doing?'

"I remember we had a league game against Dunfermline a couple of days afterwards so the boys weren't allowed to go out or anything.

"It was just obviously enjoying the moment at the time and just celebrating with the fans at the stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's nice to celebrate with the fans when possible and obviously that was a good moment to share with them.

"I would loved to have played a part in them winning the cup for myself but I've still got plenty of years ahead and I'm sure there will be further opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But it hurt missing playing in that final. It was a fantastic day for the football club.

"As a player you want to be involved, you want to be a big part of it so to not be a part of it was a shame.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Obviously we are just in the quarter-finals this time, it's not like it's the final, but I would love to go on a run this year, get to the final and win it being part of the team this season if that's possible.

"Hopefully I want to lift the trophy at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The league is the priority, of course it is. We are not fortunate enough to have the biggest squad at the moment.

"We won't be able to chop and change it too much."

Advertisement Hide Ad

With Queen's Park having dismantled Cove Rangers 6-0 in the Championship last weekend, Lang is expecting a tough tie against the league leaders.

"I wouldn't say it's an intimidating game," he added. "Obviously they're in good form at the moment, they've got a few good players who are doing really well so well done to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Completely hats off to them, they have probably surprised a few this season.

"But we are full of confidence. It's just a Scottish Championship team and we feel we can beat anyone in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They are flying at the moment so it's up to us to hopefully bring them back down again, be solid at the back and see what we can do to hurt them."

With Lang's contract at Raith up this summer, he is keen to keep producing the fine performances which should put him in prime position to win a new deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Of course I'm keen to get a new contract," Lang said. "I've not kept it a secret that I've enjoyed my time at Raith so far.

"It's been tough being out with the injury but before that and now I have come back and have been loving every second of it. I was loving every second of it last season.

Advertisement Hide Ad