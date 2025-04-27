Raith Rovers: 'Too much emotion hurt us in Morton draw', says gaffer Barry Robson

Raith manager Barry Robson still thinks his team have time to snatch last play-off spot after being held to 1-1 draw by Greenock Morton (Pics by Finlay Thom/SNS Group)

Raith Rovers gaffer Barry Robson remained in a bullish mood about his side’s play-off prospects, despite his fifth-placed team falling two points behind fourth-placed Partick Thistle with just one game remaining after Saturday’s 1-1 home William Hill Championship draw against Greenock Morton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rovers, put under pressure by rivals Thistle’s last gasp 2-1 home win over leaders Falkirk on Friday evening, went behind to Dougie Imrie’s visitors on 28 minutes when Grant Gillespie slotted home a penalty awarded for Callum Fordyce’s challenge on Ali Crawford.

But Raith levelled 10 minutes later when Josh Mullin shot into the net left footed after Jamie Gullan’s corner from the right had been headed on by skipper Ross Matthews.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Stark’s Park boss Robson, whose team must now win at Queen’s Park this Friday while hoping Partick lose at Livingston the same night to snatch the final play-off berth, told Raith TV post match: “There was probably a bit too much emotion in our team today and that takes a wee bit off the physicality sometimes. I think we were really wanting to go and win the game and sometimes when you do that you go that wee bit over.

Morton's Grant Gillespie celebrates after opening the scoring with a penalty

"Sometimes you look a bit heavier in the legs. I think we had enough chances to win the game.

"The goalie’s had two great saves in the first half. I think we dominated large spells of the game without really probably being at our best that we have been.

"But there probably was still enough in the game that we could win it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think the two ‘goals’ where Morton went through (in the second half) were miles offside. It was actually a good line from us.

Raith's Jamie Gullan challenges Morton's Cameron Blues

"But apart from that, especially the second half, I don’t think they had a shot. I don’t think they were in our half in the second half, first half was a bit closer.

"I thought the game was a bit stretched. I think they stretched the game a bit, made it long, and we want to make it compact and we kind of got into that trap a wee bit.

"But there were still some really good bits of play. We are nine games unbeaten, the players have made a real fist of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are still in there fighting. We need a result to go our way next week, but we need to pick up three points.

"And if we do that we’ve got a chance to get that fourth place.

"You can see the players really still going at it today at this stage of the season.