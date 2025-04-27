Raith Rovers: 'Too much emotion hurt us in Morton draw', says gaffer Barry Robson
Rovers, put under pressure by rivals Thistle’s last gasp 2-1 home win over leaders Falkirk on Friday evening, went behind to Dougie Imrie’s visitors on 28 minutes when Grant Gillespie slotted home a penalty awarded for Callum Fordyce’s challenge on Ali Crawford.
But Raith levelled 10 minutes later when Josh Mullin shot into the net left footed after Jamie Gullan’s corner from the right had been headed on by skipper Ross Matthews.
And Stark’s Park boss Robson, whose team must now win at Queen’s Park this Friday while hoping Partick lose at Livingston the same night to snatch the final play-off berth, told Raith TV post match: “There was probably a bit too much emotion in our team today and that takes a wee bit off the physicality sometimes. I think we were really wanting to go and win the game and sometimes when you do that you go that wee bit over.
"Sometimes you look a bit heavier in the legs. I think we had enough chances to win the game.
"The goalie’s had two great saves in the first half. I think we dominated large spells of the game without really probably being at our best that we have been.
"But there probably was still enough in the game that we could win it.
"I think the two ‘goals’ where Morton went through (in the second half) were miles offside. It was actually a good line from us.
"But apart from that, especially the second half, I don’t think they had a shot. I don’t think they were in our half in the second half, first half was a bit closer.
"I thought the game was a bit stretched. I think they stretched the game a bit, made it long, and we want to make it compact and we kind of got into that trap a wee bit.
"But there were still some really good bits of play. We are nine games unbeaten, the players have made a real fist of it.
"We are still in there fighting. We need a result to go our way next week, but we need to pick up three points.
"And if we do that we’ve got a chance to get that fourth place.
"You can see the players really still going at it today at this stage of the season.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.