Raith Rovers trialist Matthew Knox situation explained

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn has clarified the situation regarding trialist Matthew Knox.

The midfielder has been training with the Kirkcaldy club throughout preseason and featured as a substitute in both friendly wins over Stirling Albion and Hamilton Accies.

However, McGlynn revealed that there is unlikely to be any permanent move for the 19-year-old former Livingston playmaker, who had loan spells at East Fife and Berwick Rangers, and who previously spent time on trial with Manchester United and Rangers.

McGlynn explained: "Knoxy has been helping us out and we've been helping him out.

"You can see that with 21 players signed, three long term injuries takes us down to 18, young Jack Smith has a back injury taking us down to 17, and Dylan Tait is on holiday so we're down to 16.

"Knoxy has come in and got training facilities here, and I always try to help guys out with that. I don't knock back too many if they ask, although we can't take everyone or we'd have 50 players in.

"I know Knoxy from my time at Livvy when he was coming through aged 14 or 15, and he's a good wee kid.

"He showed a lot of promise in his very young career, got a Man Utd trial and Livvy knocked back a good offer from Rangers, but his career hasn't kicked on.

"He's going down south on July 15 so he's just helping us at the minute."