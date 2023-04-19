Kieran Ngwenya (right) is set to return for Raith Rovers this weekend (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

Murray told the Fife Free Press: “Kieran Ngwenya will be back. He took ill last Saturday morning.

"Brad Spencer will struggle, Jamie Gullan is still out, Ross Matthews is still out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Tom Lang we’ll have to check, he did train on Tuesday but felt a wee bit of a twinge in his hamstring but potentially he could be back as well.”