Raith Rovers: Two defenders could be back to face Greenock Morton
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray has revealed that his depleted squad could be boosted by two key defenders returning from injury for this Saturday’s Championship encounter at Greenock Morton, kick-off 3pm.
Murray told the Fife Free Press: “Kieran Ngwenya will be back. He took ill last Saturday morning.
"Brad Spencer will struggle, Jamie Gullan is still out, Ross Matthews is still out.
"Tom Lang we’ll have to check, he did train on Tuesday but felt a wee bit of a twinge in his hamstring but potentially he could be back as well.”
Meanwhile, Rovers have announced that tickets have sold out for the upcoming Player of The Year Awards at Kirkcaldy’s Strathearn Hotel on Saturday, May 6.