Raith Rovers: Two-goal hero Daniel O'Reilly references his 'striker's finish' in 2-1 derby win at Dunfermline Athletic!
"The first one was a striker’s finish!” O’Reilly told RaithTV post match. “Josh’s delivery is first class. I said to him if you can put a ball into that front area I fancy myself.
“And I always fancy myself from headers, just being aggressive, wanting to win it. I got the right side of him (the defender) and thankfully it went in.
“Apart from the goals it’s just great to get the win. On the back of the last two games, even though we didn’t lose we knew our performance could be better.
"I thought overall we were much better today, looked more solid. Ok, we don’t have as many attacking players on the pitch but we’re always going to get chances with the quality of the players.
"I thought personally that they (Dunfermline) maybe smelt blood. But we always believe, even me being here such a short time, in ourselves and believe in the quality we have.
"I thought even the way we played football today was much better and much more secure. Even when they scored, we came in at half-time and we weren’t going mad.
"We knew we’d get the chances, we knew we have the quality on the pitch and even on the bench, you look at the players coming on. I thought we handled it well, especially coming away to here.”