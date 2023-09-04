Lewis Vaughan's football career at Raith Rovers began as a youth way back in 2008 (Pic Fife Photo Agency)

With Raith 2-1 down against 10 men and looking set to lose their unbeaten league record this season, Vaughan, 27, nodded in a Dylan Easton cross on 86 minutes before sensationally winning the enthralling Championship encounter when he rifled in a Callum Smith cutback four minutes into injury time to win the game 3-2 for Raith.

"I woke up Thursday morning and just had a bit of a stiff neck,” the striker told Raith TV post match. “A spasm in my neck. I must have been sleeping awkwardly through the night.

"I managed to train Thursday, Friday and went to see a chiropractor on Friday afternoon, Iain Williamson, an old player here.

“He sorted me out and he texted me this morning on the way through saying: ‘What’s the chances of you coming on and scoring a header?’

"It was fate, it was meant to be. I’m just delighted to get back on the scoresheet.

"I just want to play football and score goals, whether that’s from the start or coming on as a substitute. I’m delighted to get back on the scoresheet.”

When asked to comment on his 94th-minute winner, Vaughan added: “It’s just like a blur. Stuff happened so quickly.

"I was just trying to keep it (the ball) down. If the ball’s passed into me I’m just trying to guide it, if the ball’s slow to me I try and put some pace on it.

"My tip as a striker is to try to change the pace on the ball. Smithy’s fired it in so I’ve just tried to guide it and lift it over the goalie and once it hit the roof of the net I was just delighted.

"It wasn’t until after the goal that I was thinking who passed me the ball so I could go and thank them.

"Once I’d stopped celebrating the emotions had calmed down a wee bit.

"Then I realised it was Smithy. It was a terrific goal he scored for the first one as well.

"The feeling was just unbelievable, there’s no feeling like it. Just seeing the fans celebrating like that was amazing.”