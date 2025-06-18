Raith Rovers: Two players in and one out on busy day of transfer activity
Wide man Richard Chin, 22, who impressed at Farnborough last season when scoring seven goals and providing six assists in National League South, arrived at Raith on a two-year contract.
He told Raith TV: “I’m really excited to get started and make the most of my time here.
"From the age of six to 21 I was at Charlton Athletic and I had a few loans in my time there. Last year I was at Farnborough, played most of the games there and had a good season.”
And 24-year-old goalkeeper Josh Rae – who spent the second half of last term on loan at Raith from St Johnstone – has now penned a two-year deal on a permanent basis.
Rae kept seven clean sheets in 15 appearances for Rovers in 2025 and helped the Kirkcaldy outfit to go on a 10-match unbeaten run.
He told Raith TV: “It’s brilliant to be back. I loved every minute of the second half of last season.
"The boys in the dressing room made me feel really welcome and the fans were outstanding.”
As part of the deal to bring in the former Celtic and Leeds United youth keeper, midfielder Sam Stanton went in the opposite direction by signing a one-year contract with St Johnstone.
Former Hibernian star Stanton, 31, scored 16 goals for Raith in his 130 appearances since arriving in December 2021.
In January, Stanton joined Arbroath on loan for the rest of last season, after deciding that he no longer wanted to play for Raith.