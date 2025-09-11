Raith Rovers: Ultra fans warned over anti-social behaviour after £3000 bill for destroying seats

Raith Rovers ‘Ultras’ have left the club with a repair bill of several thousand £s after destroying seats at Stark’s Park.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The damage was revealed as the Kirkcaldy club spoke out over a “concerning” rise in anti-social behaviour on matchdays, both home and away, including fighting and disorder before and after matches ,and more problems caused by the use of pyrotechnics. The recent Fife derby against Dunfermline Athletic saw mounted police in the town centre to manage the crowds.

The club said it had a “strict zero tolerance policy towards such behaviour” and is working closely with Police Scotland to identify and take action against those involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a strongly worded statement, it said: “Violence of any kind is not condoned and anyone found to be engaging in this, whether inside or outside the ground, risks arrest and will face an immediate club ban. We value the atmosphere that this group brings to Stark’s Park and believe it has real potential. However, anti-social and unacceptable behaviour undermines this and will simply not be tolerated.”

Pyrotechnics have become an issue at Raith Rovers games - and also outside the ground. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

At the derby game, the club was left with 36 seats broken beyond repair by the so-called ‘Ultras’ - vandalism it branded “a blatant disrespect to the football club these people are supposed to support.”

The club faced a bill of £3000 to replace them, and added: “We made it clear to the group that this behaviour was completely unacceptable and the leaders have organised a monetary contribution towards this, which we have now received.”

The rise of the ‘Ultras at the ground has sparked a lot of debate, and the club said: “We remain in constant dialogue with leaders of the Ultras Raith group, and while there has been promising progress, they are fully aware of the responsibility they hold and the consequences if behaviour does not improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone involved in antisocial behaviour is damaging the reputation of our club, our supporters, and our community. This is not the image of Raith Rovers we want to present, and it will not be tolerated.”

Rovers said it was also aware of “repeated incidents” involving the use of pyrotechnics this season.

“Whilst the use inside the stadium has reduced, incidents outside the ground have unfortunately increased. As we have repeatedly stated, pyrotechnics are illegal, dangerous, and risk fines and sanctions against the club. They endanger both those using them and innocent people nearby.

“Raith Rovers is proud to be a community club, and our contribution to Kirkcaldy and Fife should only ever be a positive one. In recent years we have seen a remarkable increase in both new and old supporters engaging with the club, and it is vital that everyone feels welcome and part of our growing community.