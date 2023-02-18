Raith Rovers’ unbeaten streak extended to 13 games after draw away to table-toppers Queen’s Park

Raith Rovers loan striker William Akio celebrating scoring their equaliser against Queen's Park on Friday at Stenhousemuir's Ochilview Park (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Their 1-1 draw at Stenhousemuir’s Ochilview Park put the Spiders two points clear at the top of the Scottish Championship ahead of Saturday’s fixture card, also lifting the Kirkcaldy side up to fifth place.

Scottish Premiership loanees got both goals, Motherwell striker Connor Shields opening the scoring for manager Owen Coyle’s hosts from a Dom Thomas cross six minutes into the second half and Ross County’s William Akio equalising quarter of an hour ahead of the final whistle.

Akio, 24, looked like he’d fluffed his chance to level up from the penalty spot, a spot kick having been awarded for a foul on visiting defender Ryan Nolan inside the box by Jake Davidson, as home goalkeeper Calum Ferrie kept his initial shot out but the South Sudanese international put away the rebound to earn a point for the Fifers.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray at full-time after his side's 1-1 Scottish Championship draw away to Queen's Park on Friday (Photo by Rob Casey/SNS Group)

Rovers are now on 34 points from 25 games, ten behind their hosts.

Their manager, Ian Murray, was satisfied with his side’s night’s work, telling Raith TV afterwards: “When you get a point, you always think you can get a win, but this is a very difficult venue and we were playing against a really good side.

“Both teams were going for it, toe to toe and end to end. We’d have liked it not to be so end to end but it was and we kind of expected that, the same as the last time we played Queen’s Park, because of the way both teams play.

“To come here on a Friday night with the conditions the way they were and to be 1-0 down with 25 minutes to go and get a point, we’re happy.”