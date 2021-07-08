Raith Rovers unveil new season's away kit
Raith Rovers’ away kit for 2021-22 has gone on display, with striker Lewis Vaughan doing the modelling honours.
Dundee games developer Tag Games continues its front-of-shirt sponsorship for the fourth season, while the back of shirt sponsor is set to be revealed shortly.
The top and (red) shorts are now available to buy now from the club’s online shop.
The Raith players are due to wear the new kit for the first time on Saturday, as they take on Cowdenbeath in the Premier Sports Cup.