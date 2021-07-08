Raith Rovers unveil new season's away kit

Lewis Vaughan models the Raith Rovers away strip for the new season, which also has red shorts and socks (picture by Raith TV)

Dundee games developer Tag Games continues its front-of-shirt sponsorship for the fourth season, while the back of shirt sponsor is set to be revealed shortly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The top and (red) shorts are now available to buy now from the club’s online shop.