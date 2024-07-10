Raith Rovers unveil teenager as their first new signing from Community Club
Potter said: "Jake has been with us in and out for over a year. He's always done well to improve throughout his time with us and we felt that he deserved the opportunity to earn a full-time contract, come in and show us what he's all about.
"We're proud that Jake is our first ever Community Club signing and look forward to this being the start of a strengthened pathway."
Former LKB and Lomond Colts kids’ player Nicholson, who has previously played for the Blue Brazil youth team in Cowdenbeath, also had a trial at Hearts aged eight, signing a pro-youth contract two years later and spending a few years at the Edinburgh side.
After joining Inverkeithing United, the youngster was at Dundee for two years before joining Raith Rovers Community Club.
Nicholson featured in last year's pre-season matches, as well as in bounce games throughout the season.
He was on the bench for Raith Rovers’ friendly at East Fife last weekend and has been training every day with the team.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.