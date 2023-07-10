Upgraded dressing room facilities at Stark's Park

The club has embarked on a comprehensive refurbishment of the changing rooms, gym, physio, and staff rooms, focusing on creating a professional and welcoming environment for the players and staff.The upgraded facilities will include modern amenities, improved shower facilities, and advanced equipment to support the team's performance.

Also revealed is The Captains Lounge, described as “an exclusive new hospitality offering that promises an unparalleled matchday experience”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Rovers spokesman added: “Situated with pitch views, this stylish lounge combines luxury and exclusivity.“We shall also be offering a new and improved matchday hospitality packages in the Raith Suite with two options available, one with food and one package with both food and drinks included as part of the package.

Improved shower facilities at stadium

"Combined with a full new itinerary of the day’s entertainment, hospitality at Starks Park this season is a must try.

"Get in touch today to book your day, spaces are filling up fast for the exiting season we have ahead.

"The club is dedicated to elevating the overall matchday experience for our supporters.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad