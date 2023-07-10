News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Upgrade of facilities within Stark’s Park is unveiled

After seven weeks of extensive works at their home ground, Raith Rovers have unveiled some of the new-look facilities at Stark’s Park.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Jul 2023, 11:48 BST- 1 min read
Upgraded dressing room facilities at Stark's Park
Upgraded dressing room facilities at Stark's Park

The club has embarked on a comprehensive refurbishment of the changing rooms, gym, physio, and staff rooms, focusing on creating a professional and welcoming environment for the players and staff.The upgraded facilities will include modern amenities, improved shower facilities, and advanced equipment to support the team's performance.

Also revealed is The Captains Lounge, described as “an exclusive new hospitality offering that promises an unparalleled matchday experience”.

A Rovers spokesman added: “Situated with pitch views, this stylish lounge combines luxury and exclusivity.“We shall also be offering a new and improved matchday hospitality packages in the Raith Suite with two options available, one with food and one package with both food and drinks included as part of the package.

Improved shower facilities at stadium
Improved shower facilities at stadium
"Combined with a full new itinerary of the day’s entertainment, hospitality at Starks Park this season is a must try.

"Get in touch today to book your day, spaces are filling up fast for the exiting season we have ahead.

"The club is dedicated to elevating the overall matchday experience for our supporters.”

From this season all three kiosks in the South Stand, and the Main Stand and Railway Stand, will all be open every home matchday backed up by a new EPOS system. The club hopes this will take the strain away from long queuing.

Related topics:Stark's ParkSouth Stand