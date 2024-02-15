Raith Rovers v Dundee United: Stark's Park set to host biggest crowd in 25 years
Murray was speaking ahead of a social media posting by Rovers today (Thursday), stating that the Penman stand had less than 25 seats remaining, with the new ‘Singing Section’ full as the game – which is being screened live on the BBC Scotland channel – rapidly approaches a sell-out.
The Stark’s Park boss told RaithTV: "It’s going to be a full house, there are only a couple of hundred tickets left. I think United only have 50 left so it screams all out for being a really entertaining Friday night game live on television -and it’s what you want to be involved in as a player or manager.
"I feel that in the bigger games, if you want to call them that, we’ve done very well this season. We’ve got a decent record in front of the cameras and particularly on a Friday evening but we know it’s going to be really, really difficult. I think both sets of supporters deserve a lot of credit for the way they’re coming out to back their team.
"Fantastic for Raith Rovers though. That’s our main concern, to see a full house on a Friday evening, not long after Christmas time, the game’s live on television, the weather’s not always the best, they’re giving us incredible backing.
"It kind of humbles us all I think. Huge credit must go to the staff behind the scenes, the board of directors, the commercial side of it, who are trying so hard to change this football club and change the image.”
Second-placed Raith go into the match on the back of five straight defeats in league and cups, but they are only four points behind Championship top dogs United with 14 league games remaining.
Murray said: “United were favourites at the start of the season, they’re favourites now and they’re top of the league so they can’t ask for too much more. We know we have the ability within our squad and dressing room to beat them as we showed at Tannadice (a 1-0 Raith win on December 16). It was a really, really tight game.
"Our first game out there – the 1-1 draw (at Stark’s Park on October 7) – again was an extremely tight game. I felt first half we were the better side, second half they were the better side. I think we both have mutual respect for each other in terms of we have good squads, we have good teams.
"You have to be able to handle this situations as a professional sportsperson. It’s as simple as that, because you’re always going to have pressure moments in games, pressure moments in the week.
"Sometimes it will go for you, other times it won’t. But it’s all about learning as you go and making sure that next time you get an opportunity you go and do well. The squad is looking strong. We have – touch wood – nobody on the treatment table as we speak now.”