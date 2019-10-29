Raith Rovers v East Fife - The fans from Bayview!

The Fifers took a healthy travelling support through to Kirkcaldy.

1. East Fife crowd Crowd shots during the Raith Rovers v East Fife Ladbrokes League One meeting on Saturday. freelance Buy a Photo

2. East Fife crowd Crowd shots during the Raith Rovers v East Fife Ladbrokes League One meeting on Saturday. freelance Buy a Photo

3. East Fife crowd Crowd shots during the Raith Rovers v East Fife Ladbrokes League One meeting on Saturday. freelance Buy a Photo

4. East Fife crowd Crowd shots during the Raith Rovers v East Fife Ladbrokes League One meeting on Saturday. freelance Buy a Photo

View more