Raith Rovers v East Fife - they played for them both
We're sure there are plenty more from down the years, but how many do you remember playing at both Stark's Park and Bayview
The two Fife rivals meet this Saturday in Kirkcaldy for the second Fife derby of the season.
1. Allan Walker
Walker bossed the midfield at both clubs.
2. Andy Matthew
League Cup winner with the Bayview side.
3. Bobby Barr
Arrived at Bayview on loan from Livingston and played recently on the wing for Raith. Now with East Stirlingshire.
4. Chris Duggan
Moved from Bayview to Stark's Park a couple of seasons ago before making a return journey in the summer.
