International striker started his career with Raith and managed the Bayview club.

Raith Rovers v East Fife - they played for them both

We're sure there are plenty more from down the years, but how many do you remember playing at both Stark's Park and Bayview

The two Fife rivals meet this Saturday in Kirkcaldy for the second Fife derby of the season.

Walker bossed the midfield at both clubs.

1. Allan Walker

Walker bossed the midfield at both clubs.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
League Cup winner with the Bayview side.

2. Andy Matthew

League Cup winner with the Bayview side.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Arrived at Bayview on loan from Livingston and played recently on the wing for Raith. Now with East Stirlingshire.

3. Bobby Barr

Arrived at Bayview on loan from Livingston and played recently on the wing for Raith. Now with East Stirlingshire.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
Moved from Bayview to Stark's Park a couple of seasons ago before making a return journey in the summer.

4. Chris Duggan

Moved from Bayview to Stark's Park a couple of seasons ago before making a return journey in the summer.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 8