Raith Rovers v East Fife - they played for them both

The two Fife rivals meet this Saturday in Kirkcaldy for the second Fife derby of the season.

1. Allan Walker Walker bossed the midfield at both clubs. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Andy Matthew League Cup winner with the Bayview side. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Bobby Barr Arrived at Bayview on loan from Livingston and played recently on the wing for Raith. Now with East Stirlingshire. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Chris Duggan Moved from Bayview to Stark's Park a couple of seasons ago before making a return journey in the summer. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more