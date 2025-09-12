Raith Rovers v St Johnstone preview: Barry Robson reveals shock referee admission as Kirkcaldy side sign Rangers kid on loan

Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson watching the 3-1 Premier Sports Cup Group F loss at St Johnstone on July 22 (Pics by Paul Devlin/SNS Group)

Ahead of his side’s top-of-the-table home William Hill Championship clash against St Johnstone tomorrow, Raith Rovers manager Barry Robson has revealed he later received an apology from referee Greg Soutar in the wake of the man in black controversially not awarding Raith a penalty in the sides’ last meeting, a 3-1 victory for Saints at McDiarmid Park in a Premier Sports Group F encounter on July 22.

Many of a Raith persuasion had been left mystified at whistler Soutar’s decision not to penalise Saints defender Morgan Boyes for his robust 16th-minute challenge on Rovers star Dylan Easton that night which went unpunished when a red card for Boyes and a penalty for the visitors looked a distinct possibility. In the wake of this, Simo Valakari’s side netted through Jamie Gullan, Josh McPake and Makenzie Kirk, with Jack Hamilton scoring for Raith.

In the wake of this 3-1 win, St Johnstone subsequently topped the group to qualify for the second round at Rovers’ expense.

Robson told the Fife Free Press: “Everybody who watched the previous game against St Johnstone probably saw us having a really good start.

Robson remonstrates with the officials at the end of the match

“The stonewall penalty (which wasn’t given) and we could go 1-0 up.

"But the referee from that game actually, to be fair to him, came in and apologised to me a few weeks later about the decision.

"The first thing I said to him was he should apologise for the second one in the game as well because it was actually two stonewall penalties.

"But no, fair play to them. Fair play. That's what I want the referees to do.

New Raith loan signing Paul Nsio in action for Rangers B (Pic by Michael Gillen)

"I make mistakes, the referees make mistakes. If they want to come and apologise, I think: ‘Credit to you. Good on you. I totally accept your apology.

"I make mistakes as well. Just don't make another one. Because there have been some harsh decisions we've had this year.

“So the game could have been totally different. I thought in the second half we were excellent.

"Possession stats weren't really very big between the two teams. I think they dominate a lot of teams.

"They certainly would have known they were in a game and we knew we were in a game.

"I suppose you can hear a lot of people complaining about that (bad decisions). But we've had some tough ones.

"We have had some stonewall tough ones.

"Even at Partick Thistle, an absolute stonewaller. Even their players and manager know it.”

When asked what sort of challenge he expects his second-placed side to have against the current league leaders tomorrow, Robson added: “I think everybody knows the recruitment and what they've done. They're a good side.

"They'll be right up there at the top end of the league. They'll be right up fighting for the Championship and rightly so with the players that they've got.

"But yeah, we're all right here. Not a bad side here. I didn't think there was much in the last game.”

On Friday afternoon, Raith announced the signing of midfielder Paul Nsio on a season-long loan from Rangers, a normal SPFL loan deal and not part of the co-operation agreement.

Nsio said: “I’m really happy to be here. I’m an athletic and aggressive player and from speaking with the team here I feel like I will be able to really make an impact and help in the play-off push.”

And Raith posted: “The 19-year-old joined Rangers in 2022 from London side Lambeth Tigers and quickly established himself as a highly regarded prospect within the Ibrox youth system.

“His energy, creativity and ability to drive from midfield drew early praise, with observers describing him as a box-to-box player with real flair.

"Within just a few months of signing, Paul was handed his competitive debut by Giovanni van Bronckhorst in a League Cup win over Queen of the South, becoming one of several teenagers to make the step up to senior football that night.

"He has since gone on to play in the Challenge Cup with Rangers B, scoring in a 3–1 win over Bo’ness United, and made his Premiership debut earlier this year away to Dundee United.

"Paul has spoken previously about how proud he was to make his debut at Ibrox as a 16-year-old and the determination it gave him to keep improving every day.

"He has also reflected on how valuable it has been to train with senior professionals at Rangers, learning from experienced players and developing the consistency needed to succeed at first team level.

"The move to Stark’s Park provides him with the chance to gain further senior experience, and everyone at Raith Rovers is excited to welcome Paul to the club as he continues his development during the 2025/26 season.

"Paul will be available for tomorrow’s match vs St Johnstone, subject to SFA approval.”

Robson also said he was happy with his squad and everyone was now fit, although he will be without suspended midfielder Ross Matthews against St Johnstone so there will be at least one change.

On the return of striker Callum Smith after a long term injury, Robson said: “He looks hungry. He looks like he's got a good attitude.

"He probably still needs a bit more mobility. You can see his knee and the way he's running, more freely every time he trains, which is a good thing.

"I've been there myself with knees, ankles. It takes you that three or four weeks until he forgets about it. Then you start to just flow and look like a normal player again. It’s good to have him back.”