Raith Rovers ‘very active’ as club continues to pursue signing targets

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn remains hopeful of adding to his squad before Saturday’s home match against Montrose.

The Stark’s Park gaffer has been working on a number of targets throughout the January window, without success thus far.

Talks are ongoing with Hibs over a possible return of Jamie Gullan on loan, while McGlynn remains in the market for another striker.

“We’re continuously working on things,” he told the Press. “There’s nothing definite but we’ve got options we’re pursuing.

“It could well be that things fall into place before the weekend but, as it stands, we’re just working on things.

“We’ve tried for a good few and not been able to get them over the line for one reason or another, but we have been very active and working extremely hard to get players in.

“We’re not drastic on numbers – we’ve got bodies – we’re just needing a wee injection to keep the whole thing going in the right direction.”

In leaving the door open for Gullan’s potential return, McGlynn’s options in the loan market are limited, with rules restricting clubs to four at one time.

”We’re still weighing up the loan situation,” he said. “We’ve already got two on the books at the moment (Ross Munro and Steven Anderson). “We have to leave a space open for Jamie Gullan potentially coming back, so that doesn’t leave us with a lot of space with regards to loan deals.

“After that you’ve got to look at free agents, or you have to buy players, and that is difficult because you are trying to get players who are under contract, and if a club don’t want to let them go at this stage then they don’t have to.

“We’re just trying to make sure we get the right ones, or as best as we can because some have already moved on for whatever reason.

“All I can say is we’re continuously working at it, and it’s an ongoing process.”