Raith Rovers’ wait for league win versus Inverness Caledonian Thistle goes on

Raith Rovers midfielder Dylan Easton and Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Billy McKay in action on Saturday (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

Goals from on-loan St Mirren midfielder Jay Henderson on 12 minutes and Nathan Shaw on 21 boosted the hosts’ Scottish Premiership play-off hopes and might well have ended Raith’s.

They also stretched Rovers’ winless run in the league against Caley to 25 matches and over 22 years, their last such victory being by 2-1 away in the old Scottish Division 1 back in October 2000, though they did win an SPFL Trust Trophy tie in Inverness in November 2021 by 5-4 on penalties after being held to a goalless draw in open play and a league cup penalty shootout at home by 3-2 in November 2020 after ending up tied at 3-3.

Saturday’s win means manager Billy Dodds’ Jags have taken eight points off Raith this campaign to the Fifers’ two, having won at Kirkcaldy’s Stark’s Park by the same scoreline in September and drawn there 2-2 in January, as well as drawing 1-1 at the Caledonian Stadium in October.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle goal-scorer Jay Henderson, left, and Raith Rovers defender Kieran Ngwenya vying for the ball during the Fifers' 2-0 defeat at the Caledonian Stadium on Saturday (Photo: Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

His opposite number, Ian Murray, was pleased with the performance put in by his injury-ravaged side, saying he felt they’d put in a good shift in the face of difficulties such as some having to play out of position and only being able to name four substitutes to Caley’s eight.

Going forward, Aidan Connolly and Lewis Vaughan both had efforts saved by home goalkeeper Mark Ridgers.

“I felt in the game we actually showed some really good play at times on a very difficult surface,” Murray told Raith TV afterwards.

“We worked incredibly hard within the game. We stuck to our game-plan very well.

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray watching his side lose 2-0 at Inverness Caledonian Thistle at the weekend (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

“We lost goals at difficult times but apart from that and the shot that Jamie MacDonald saved in the first half, we didn’t have too much to do and we had a couple of opportunities.

“The players gave us everything, as usual.

“Over the piece, I felt we gave everything.

“Our forward play could have been better, though we did show some good signs, but the players’ work-rate and their determination and their attitude towards the game was spot on. I tild them I was proud of them, and I am.”

Raith' Rovers midfielder Sam Stanton in possession against Inverness Caledonian Thistle on Saturday (Photo by Simon Wootton/SNS Group)

Explaining his improvised starting line-up, Murray added: “We knew we had a couple of injuries from Tuesday night but the other ones were sprung upon us – Brad Spencer with a trapped nerve in his back, Scott McGill being sick.

“Ross Millen and Scott Brown were both playing despite not being 100% fit, but we had to use them to try and get through the game.

“It’s been difficult, there’s no question about it. It’s not just a case of putting players in awkward positions for them – you’re also losing a lot of their game. Scott at centre-half did absolutely fantastic but you lose his drive in midfield. Moving Sam Stanton back to fill in there means we lose him from the forward midfield. It’s alien to them.

“At the end of the game, we only had 11 fit outfield players for numerous reasons.

“We’ve not been able to field a full team and it’s not our fault.