Raith Rovers : We can only do our best against Killie, says boss McGlynn

Ben Williamson celebrates his second goal. (Pic: Alan Murray)

Rovers play what could be their last game of the season in the televised clash at Stark’s Park with Championship winners Kilmarnock, needing an eight-goal swing to pinch fourth spot and a play-off place from Partick Thistle who are away at Ayr United.

The Rovers boss is sensible enough to know that such a scenario is unlikely, but insists his side will do their best to make it happen.

“To beat Hamilton (inset), to win two away games and to keep two clean sheets back to back is very positive.

John McGlynn and goalscorer Ben Williamson applaud the Raith fans after the win over Hamilton. (Pic: Alan Murray)

“On the downside we needed a favour and we didn't get it.

“Obviously we need to overturn an eight goal deficit which will be difficult playing against the champions so we just need to go out and do as best as we possibly can in the game.

“Scott Struthers, the secretary at Hamilton, reminded me at the weekend there that they needed to overturn an eight-goal deficit in 2014 and they did it.

“They beat Morton 10-2 so it has been done. I would suggest that playing against Kilmarnock who are the champions will make it a bit more difficult.

Ben Williamson dispossesses Hamilton's O'Reilly before going on to score. (Pic: Alan Murray)

“It can work both ways, but if you look at them the pressure's off them.

“They might just relax and play very well, so we just have to look at ourselves, go out there, see what we can do and try to win the game.

“The dream is we win by four or so and Partick get beaten by four or so.”

Beating Kilmarnock hasn’t been a problem for the Kirkcaldy side so far this season, having done so in all three previous meetings and, if this should be the last game of the season for Raith, McGlynn hopes beating them again is the very least they can do.

“Our home form recently hasn't been great so if we can go out and make it three wins in a row at the end of the season that would be great.

“We could end up level on points with Partick and just get done on goal difference, that doesn't smack of a bad season to me.

“Over the course of the last two seasons that's you looking at an average of fourth position - third last season and fifth this season with nothing in it ad being a fair bit clear of the teams below us.

“Of course there are so many frustrations of little things that happened here and there. If we'd just held on in that game or if we'd just taken that chance there it would have made a big difference. Whatever it may be

“Most teams can do that but I think to get silverware, to get fifth position having been very close to finishing fourth it's not a bad season.

“We've won three times against Kilmarnock this season. Maybe we can catch them out on Friday but we have to be at it.

“We'll give them the Guard of Honour but then we have to go out and express ourselves.

“I'm looking at it as potentially a really good game and a good advert for Championship football for the fans that come along and for those watching on TV.

“It's a Friday night, hopefully the weather is good.