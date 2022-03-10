Raith Rovers: We let the club down in 4-0 slump to Ayr United says Ethan Ross

The midfielder, inset, was honest in his appraisal after a dire display which saw the match finished as a contest by half- time as the Honest Men raced into a 3-0 lead.

The 20-year-old offered an apology to the Kirkcaldy side’s fans, who understandably vented their frustration at the break and full-time, and said the team are determined to put things right

“We let down the fans, the club and our management team,” he said. “That was not a Raith Rovers performance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ethan Ross. (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

“We were in the dressing room racking our brains to find out what happened.

“All we can do is apologise to the fans and come out next week and put on a proper Raith Rovers performance.

"We can’t expect to stay at the top end of the table if we can’t beat Ayr United at home, with the greatest of respect to Ayr.

“None of us were up to scratch. When no one performs acceptably, then it’s tough to come away with any result.

“We need to look at ourselves in the mirror and rectify that.”

“We had a great win on Wednesday but that’s in the cup and that means nothing in terms of us coming away with a 4-0 defeat in our next league game.

“We now have eight Championship games to go and we need to pick ourselves up and work even harder.”

The October signing from Aberdeen says he hasn’t been happy with his own form of late, having made an immediate impact when he joined from the Dons before Christmas.

“I’m more than disappointed by my own performance on Saturday and recently,” he said. “I need to start helping the team more.

“We need to start scoring goals and I believe that can be my contribution. I’ve not done it enough recently.

“I’m disappointed by that but I’m going to keep believing in myself and believing in all of my team-mates.”

Raith now head to Queen of the South on Saturday and Ross believes that they can end their long run without a league win in Dumfries.

“As a team, there’s always been that belief,” he said. “We’ve never lost that.”

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.