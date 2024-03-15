Raith's Keith Watson chats to Lewis Vaughan after going down injured against Arbroath at Gayfield Park on March 1 (Pic by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Watson was crocked 25 minutes into the shock 3-2 league defeat at Arbroath a fortnight ago but is now back in contention to figure against Callum Davidson’s Spiders this weekend as second-placed Raith look to keep the heat on leaders Dundee United, who visit Dunfermline Athletic tonight.

“Keith's trained fully which was great,” Murray told RaithTV. “The target was Thursday and he got there very, very well.

"We thought at the time we’d caught it quite early, a groin strain. To get him back within two weeks is really, really good work from the physio department and rehab department.

"It’s great to see Keith available again for selection because he was coming onto a really good game. He was proving to be really, really solid in that middle of the six-yard box, middle of the 18-yard box.

"That’s what Keith’s all about, he organises people round about him and lets them know what he needs which is helpful to the team.”

Murray also provided an update on midfielder Josh Mullin, who picked up an injury in the 2-0 home win over Dunfermline on March 9.

The boss added: “We thought he would be OK for Tuesday (at Partick Thistle) if I'm being honest. It's a bang, nothing more than that, but it’s in an area where there’s not a lot of rehab you can do.

"So we’ll try and get Josh back as quick as we can. He's a player who has not missed a game or a training session until the start of this week, so he was really disappointed, really annoyed.