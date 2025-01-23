Raith Rovers: Why legend Gordon Dalziel thinks one big win can be springboard for making play-offs

Gordon Dalziel (right) with other guests including his ex-Raith manager Jimmy Nicholl (left) at club's recent event commemorating 30th anniversary of League Cup win (Pic Alan Dalziel)

Raith Rovers legend Gordon Dalziel reckons that just one big win can act as a catalyst for the current Stark’s Park crop pushing into this season’s Scottish Premiership play-offs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All-time club great Dalziel, 62, a Raith Hall of Fame member having netted 202 goals in 378 appearances for the club between 1987 and ’95, starred as the Kirkcaldy men won the Scottish first division (now the William Hill Championship) in both 1992-’93 and 1994-’95, as well as the 1994 Scottish League Cup.

And he reckons the wonderful way Jimmy Nicholl’s team started season 1992-’93 on match day one – Dalziel later ended up as the league’s top scorer on 33 goals as Rovers landed the title to win promotion to the top flight – can be inspirational to Barry Robson’s class of 2025 that they can bridge the current 11-point gap to fourth-placed Partick Thistle and make the play-offs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalziel, who also managed Raith between 2004 and 2006, told the Fife Free Press: "When we won the Championship the first time I remember we played St Mirren who had just come down from the Premier League and were a really good team.

"We played them on the opening day at Stark's Park and we absolutely battered them 7-0 (with Dalziel scoring a hat-trick).

"And after that we hardly lost a game. We were full of confidence and that's all it needs.

"It just needs something to be triggered and Raith are capable of it, of course they are. But they just need a bit to trigger them onto the next level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I think there is every opportunity for Raith to sneak into the play-offs this year.

"It's a wee bit like the Premier League. One or two victories and then the other teams go the wrong way, it can happen.

"You can get up there. The top four for Raith Rovers is not impossible whatsoever, because there are so many games to go.

"The Championship is very underrated. Falkirk have been magnificent under John McGlynn.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You've got Livingston there and they're the dark horses because they came down last year.

"Teams like Ayr United and Partick Thistle, there are a lot of ambitious teams there.

"A few victories leaps you up there, although I don't think Raith will ever catch Falkirk.

"The new manager will need a bit of time to build his squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm a bit surprised Raith are as far behind the leaders because they have good players.

"There are not many teams in the Championship who are consistent. When you look at Ayr, Partick, Queen's Park, all of a sudden they go on a wee run then they go on a dip.

"You need a wee run to kick you off, get a wee bit of confidence and away you go."

Raith’s fine season last term saw them finish second in the Championship to reach the Premiership play-offs, where they beat Partick Thistle 4-3 on penalties in the semi-finals after drawing 3-3 on aggregate, before going down 6-1 on aggregate to top flight Ross County in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dalziel added: "When I saw Raith beat Partick that night at Stark's Park, I remember going away from the game and knowing they weren't going to beat Ross County.

"I watched Raith beat Thistle and I thought it was a great achievement, but it was going to take a big, big ask to beat Ross County. I thought Ross County were too strong for them.”

Raith, who are currently sixth in the Championship with 24 points from 19 matches after an up and down campaign, continue their league bid this Saturday in a home match against leaders Falkirk which kicks off at 3pm.