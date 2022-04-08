Raith Rovers will be ready for Morton meeting, says boss John McGlynn

Ethan Ross scores Raith second as they beat Morton back in November. (All pics: Fife Photo Agency)

The Kirkcaldy club put on an insipid display in the 2-0 loss at Dunfermline’s East End Park on Wednesday night but boss McGlynn is confident they can shake off the disappointment when Morton are the visitors to Stark’s Park on Saturday.

“Playing so many games in a short period of time is taxing for the players,” he said, “ but we'll get the guys recovered and go again.

“They’ve done fantastically well this season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McGlynn is backing his side to bounce back from Wednesday's derby defeat at Dunfermline.

“It's difficult for them when they see things their team mates getting injured. That has a psychological effect on them as well.

“Hopefully we can get one or two back and they will be up for it on Saturday.”

Raith are unbeaten against this weekend’s opponents, with a win and two draws so far, but the Greenock side have improved as the season has gone on and McGlynn is well aware that his team are in for a tough time of it.

“Dougie Imrie [Morton manager]has done very well at Morton since he's gone there.

“They're a very strong team. They are tall and physical and very direct so we'll need to stand up to that.

“We can't afford to be bullied, we'll need to make sure that we stand up and be counted.

“At the same time we've got to play our football.

“We anticipate a hard game but it's one we very much look forward to and hope we do well.”

Rovers now have just four games left to try and steal the fourth spot in the Championship table away from Partick Thistle.

McGlynn says he is expecting a few more twists and turns before the season ends but is confident Raith can still take that last play-off place.

“We had a chance against Dunfermline to go level with Partick, but obviously we're now still three points behind them and level on games.

“So we've made it a little bit harder than it could have been but it's still all very much in the mix.

“Come 5 o'clock on Saturday it could all have changed again.