Raith Rovers winger Dylan Easton explains his new defensive work ethic
Described as ‘unplayable’ by Raith fans during the first half of the 1-0 home win over Falkirk last Saturday, Easton, 30, then displayed his other attributes in the second half by putting in an impressive defensive shift as Rovers held on to hand the Bairns their first defeat in 44 league matches.
“It’s something that coaches have always been on my case about,” Easton told Raith TV.
"I’m not being big headed but in terms of my ability I always believe that I can bring a lot.
"But they said if I can do the defensive part and work as hard as I can then the quality will always come through.
"Since the manager’s come in he’s come in with a different sort of style of play, a different philosophy and he’s given me the freedom to get up the pitch and pick up really good areas.
"And when you’ve got these guys behind you and they all do really good work for the team, it’s just about me picking up the areas.”
When asked what it means to him when the Rovers fans are singing his name at matches, like in the Falkirk game, Easton added: “It’s the best feeling ever. Especially with my family there, all my kids, my partner.
"I can be frustrating at times but the fans have backed me. I’ll always give my all for the team, even when it’s not going well.
"It ruins my weekend not picking up results for this club. It’s been amazing ever since I’ve been here.”
