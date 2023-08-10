News you can trust since 1871
Raith Rovers: Winger Dylan Easton praises Scottish Championship for being 'Scotland's most exciting league'

With the Scottish Premiership long since written off as being a monopoly for top honours between Celtic and Rangers – Aberdeen way back in 1985 were the last team to break the Old Firm stranglehold by winning the top flight – Raith Rovers star Dylan Easton reckons the ‘ultra competitive’ and ‘hugely exciting’ Championship is this country’s most attractive division.
By Craig Goldthorp
Published 10th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read
Dylan Easton (right) thinks the Championship is a very exciting league (Pic by Eddie Doig)Dylan Easton (right) thinks the Championship is a very exciting league (Pic by Eddie Doig)
Although Dundee United are clear favourites to win the second tier, teams like Raith, Partick Thistle, Greenock Morton, Dunfermline and Airdrieonians are tipped to press them all the way.

“Anyone could get in the play-offs,” Easton told the Fife Free Press. “There are numerous good teams in the league.

"Especially with the likes of Airdrie coming up, Dundee United coming down, Dunfermline coming up, it’s probably the most exciting league in Scottish football I think.

"Unlike the top league where you have Celtic and Rangers, the Championship is really competitive and really close. Over the years it has been shown that anyone can get into the play-offs for the Premiership.

"You look back a couple of seasons and Arbroath – the only part-time team in the league at the time – they nearly went up to get Premiership football.

"It’s exciting, it’s something that I’m relishing and loving being a part of to be honest.

"If I get promoted with Raith it would 100% be a major highlight of my career.

"With the squad that we’ve got, promotion is going to be one of our targets.

"We’ll take it one game at a time.”

