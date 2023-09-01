Raith Rovers: Winger Kieran Mitchell makes loan move to League Two outfit East Fife
Mitchell, 20, has appeared a total of 22 times for Raith since the 2021-22 campaign – mainly as a substitute – memorably scoring a last minute equaliser as the team battled back from 2-0 down at half-time to secure a 2-2 draw at Partick Thistle in this season’s opening Championship fixture.
The winger told raithrovers.net: “I’m really happy to get this loan move completed, and to get the opportunity to play first team football regularly.
"I know a couple of the East Fife squad and one of the coaches from my time with the Hearts Academy, and I look forward to getting amongst the goals and assists for East Fife this season.”
Following the announcement of Mitchell’s move, a statement on the Raith website read: “The move to Methil will allow Kieran to play regular first team football, adding experience and aiding in his career development.
"The former Hearts Academy, Fife Elite FA and Bayside FC frontman has previously experienced loan spells in the last 2 seasons at Bo’ness United and Bonnyrigg Rose last term (where he scored vital goals as The Rose stayed up in their debut season in the senior ranks).
“The details of the loan deal will see Kieran to continue training with the Rovers squad most of the week, and also allow Rovers to recall Kieran in January should the need arise.”
Mitchell scored three times and also made two assists for Bonnyrigg during their League Two campaign last season.