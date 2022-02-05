Raith Rovers' winless run continues with Hamilton stalemate

Raith Rovers manager John McGlynn (Pic: Michael Gillen)

At the end of a week of turmoil at the club, boos rang out from the home section of the 1196 crowd, along with chants of “sack the board” as the team failed to win for the eighth Championship match in a row.

A “club decision” was also taken not to send out any management or players to talk to the press after the match, in the wake of the row over the David Goodwillie signing.

Under fire boss John McGlynn made two changes to the side that drew with Queen of the South on Tuesday night.

Tom Lang replaced Frankie Musonda in the centre of defence and Dario Zanatta dropped to the bench with Ben Williamson making a start.

Neither side managed to create anything in the way of a goal scoring opportunity in the first 15 minutes; both had early free kicks that came to nothing having been blocked by their respective walls.

The first shot of note came on 20 minutes from former Rover Kai Kennedy whose rifled effort from outside the box was tipped around the post by Jamie MacDonald.

Tom Lang limped off to be replaced by Frankie Musonda before the Rovers number one was in action again, pulling off a great double save from Accies’ Jamie Hamilton and David Moyo.

Rovers had their first attempt just after the half hour mark when Ethan Ross broke on the left but his attempt was blocked when he cut inside.

Hamilton almost took the lead on 35 minutes, Moyo heading narrowly wide from a Josh Mullin corner.

Five minutes later a superb cross field ball from Musonda was taken well by Ethan Ross. He passed inside to Aidan Connolly who saw his first time effort well saved by Joe Hilton.

Moments later Ross made another run into the Hamilton box but his shot was blocked, before he saw a curling effort go narrowly wide on the stroke of half time.

Rovers almost broke the deadlock right at the start of the second half when Mihai Popescu almost turned Williamson’s cross into his own net but Hilton saved.

Ten minutes later Kennedy curled a low effort just past the Raith goal, whilst at the other end striker Jamie Gullan lost control of the ball in a promising position before Sam Stanton had an effort saved.

Popescu passed up a great chance to head the visitors into the lead but put his effort too high, despite being unmarked in the Raith six yard box.

Hamilton sub Marley Redfern had a chance to score a header but failed to make a clean connection shortly after coming on, then Moyo had an effort blocked after latching on to a great through ball from Popescu.

With just a minute left a cross from Zanatta was headed back across goal by Reghan Tumilty where Stanton nodded a looping effort over the bar.