Raith Rovers: Winners named at Player of the Year Ball

Easton has been top Raith performer (Pic Paul Devlin/SNS)

Winger Dylan Easton and defender Lewis Stevenson got awards trebles at Raith Rovers’ Player of the Year Ball in the Dean Park Hotel.

Easton, 31, who scored 17 times and had five assists in 43 league and cup matches in the 2024-’25 campaign, was presented with the MacGregor Solicitors Coaches’ Player of the Year; Reekie Roofing Players’ Player of the Year and Audio Emotion Supporters’ Player of the Year prizes at the ceremony last Saturday.

The former Airdrieonians player, who has been with Raith since the summer of 2022, runs regular ‘Train Like A Pro’ coaching sessions for children and adults at Stark’s Park with team-mate Shaun Byrne.

Also celebrating a treble was Easton’s team-mate Lewis Stevenson, 37, who got the Malcolm Szpera Award; Mark Ramsay Roofing & Roughcasting Goal of the Season and Best Individual Performance.

And Finlay Pollock was named Alan Hodge Joiners Young Player of the Year.