Raith Rovers Women beaten 24-0 in Scottish Cup by Hearts

Raith Rovers Women were on the end of a record defeat on Sunday as they shipped 24 goals to Hearts in the Scottish Cup.

The gulf between the sides was evident as Hearts raced into an 8-0 first half lead at the Oriam, before adding a further 16 goals after the break.

Danni McGinley scored six times for the hosts, Rachel Walkingshaw hit four, while a further three players - Lauren Evans, Robyn Smith and Ashley Carse - completed hat-tricks.

Hearts, who are sitting second in the Scottish Women's Premier League 2, started the match as strong favourites against a Raith side currently bottom of the SWFL Division One North, one level below, with just one win in 13 games.

Raith Women head coach Euan Robertson blamed the gulf in experience between the two teams, with some of his players as young as 15-years-old and competing in their first season in the senior women's game.

"Hearts had players on the pitch who have probably played football longer than some of our players have been alive," he said.

"The scoreline doesn't reflect the whole game, but they were very clinical and structured in the way they attacked, and our game management let us down at times.

"I had a couple of messages after the game saying that there was more between the teams than the scoreline would suggest, and I felt the same.

"It was a big occasion for our young girls so they were always going to feel pressure.

"What they lack isn't the skill and ability, it's just experience at this level.

"I'm fairly certain that even from this game, they will learn things they can take into future games."

Raith Women return to league action at home to Inverness on Sunday. Kick-off at Stark's Park is 12 noon.